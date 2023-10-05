A new governor will not be as reckless - Minority

Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

The Minority in parliament remains adamant on its calls for the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, said the governor breached the Bank of Ghana Act when he didn’t seek parliament’s approval.



“The Bank of Ghana Act poses a responsibility on the Central Bank to be an adviser to the government on financial matters, fiscal matters, and monetary policies. The Central Bank is supposed to be advising.



"First and foremost, his [Governor's] failure in advising government not to create the financial mess that has ultimately affected the Central Bank itself is something that we should be holding him accountable for. And as far as we are concerned, the law says that he should come and inform Parliament. So, I don’t know where and in which law he [Nana Otuo Acheampong] has been told that the Central Bank is under the Ministry of Finance,” he said.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the same platform, said the Minority is optimistic that the resignation of the governor is a step in the right direction.



“If a new governor takes office, we don’t expect that new governor to continue on this reckless path. A new governor will not continue with this Bank of Ghana project which is now around 300 million dollars in a time of crisis. No responsible leader will do that, so a new governor will address that matter.

“A new governor will now decide to follow the law and will not print money illegally to the tune of 77 billion. I mean, you print money illegally to the tune of 77 billion and still manage to make losses of 60.8 billion, so where did the money go?" he quizzed.



Ablakwa expressed great faith in the appointment of new governors.



“All the illegal printing, where did that money go? What was it used for? So a new governor, new deputies will be law-abiding. They will not embark on this total recklessness. So it is the first step," he argued.



