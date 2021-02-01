ABSA Bank Ghana appoints Frances Adu-Mante as Board Chair

Source: Absa Bank Ghana Limited

Absa Group has appointed Frances Adu-Mante as the new board chair of the banks subsidiary in Ghana, Absa Bank Ghana following the successful securing of the necessary regulatory approvals. Mrs Adu-Mante, who has served on the Board since September 2017 succeeds Mr Charles Alexander Cofie, who completed his tenure as Board Chairman on Thursday, 31 December 2020.

“I am delighted to confirm Mrs Adu-Mante’s appointment as Board Chair of Absa Bank Ghana. Her strategic leadership and seasoned knowledge of the banking sector stands us in good stead as we continue to pursue our ambition and goal to continue to be a leading and trusted African financial services company. I am confident that her leadership will strengthen our resolve to deliver continued value to our customers and shareholders” said Peter Matlare, Deputy Group CEO of Absa Group Limited and Chief Executive: Absa Regional Operations.



An astute banker, Legal Practitioner and Business Executive with forty-two (42) years of experience in Law, Banking and Finance, Mrs Adu-Mante is currently the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Ghana Business School Endowment Fund, a member of the Governing Council of the Presbyterian University College of Ghana and a Consultant at ROFAM Consultancy Services, a Legal & Human Resource Management Consultancy.



She has held various senior positions in the banking sector having previously worked with the Ecobank Group for 25 years and held many portfolios within the Ecobank Group including: Group Coordinator Microfinance and Managing Director/CEO EB-ACCION Savings & Loans Company Limited. She was also the Executive Director – Retail Banking, Director & Head – Consumer Banking, Company Secretary/Head-Legal, Regulatory& Compliance with additional responsibility at various times for General Administration and Credit Administration

Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku on her part stressed the importance of madam Adu-Mante to the Abasa team. “Mrs Adu-Mante brings with her, a wealth of expertise in the financial services sector and I trust she will provide strong board leadership as we grow and transform our business to better serve our customers and deepen our role as a systemically important bank which has supported Ghana’s economic growth for 104 years”, she said.



Mrs Adu-Mante holds an EMBA (Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School, a Bachelor of Law Degree from the same university and a Professional Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana Law School. Additionally, she holds a Certificate of Completion of Program in United States Law and Legal Institutions from the University of Wisconsin, USA. She is also an alumna of INSEAD Executive Program.

