ADOA rubber plantation project will contribute to economic growth – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat about the 1,000-acre rubber plantation project initiated by the Anglican Diocese of Accra (ADOA).

He said the project, which had received funding support from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Limited, was the largest private-owned rubber plantation in the country.



Addressing the opening of the 18th Anglican Consultative Council (ACC), at the University of Ghana, Legon, President Nana Akufo-Addo described the agricultural project as a viable economic venture, which would add up to Ghana’s development and growth.



He commended the Diocese for its vision, noting that, that and other projects embarked upon by the Church, especially in the areas of education, healthcare, governance and other social services had been beneficial to the society.



The President indicated that the Government was ready to partner the Church in the implementation of its development initiatives, especially those in line with the Directive Principles of State Policy to enhance a progressive and prosperous Ghana.



On the economic front, President Nana Akufo-Addo acknowledged the fact that the country was experiencing difficult times, however, with hard work and sense of determination, the country would surmount the challenges to bring relief to the people.

The role of the ACC is to facilitate the cooperative work of the churches of the Anglican Communion, exchange information between the provinces and churches, and help to coordinate common action.



It advises on the organisation and structures of the Communion and seeks to develop common policies with respect to the world mission of the Church, including ecumenical matters.



The Council includes members of the laity, archbishops, bishops, priests, and deacons, and through its networks and programmes seeks to serve the needs of member churches.



It is accepted as the most representative body of gathered Anglicans among the Instruments of Communion.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, a devout Anglican, said in recent years, the Church had been a good example of what it meant to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need.

“It continues to play a significant role in the growth and development of our nation,” he noted.



The programme had in attendance the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as well as the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who led the Council to pray for the Church, President, nation and mankind’s development.



Some 110 delegates, representing 39 of the Anglican Communion’s 42 member churches or provinces, are in Accra for the 18th ACC plenary meeting.