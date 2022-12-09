ADPU becomes premium member of Advertising Association of Ghana

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana (ADPU), a local partner of GhanaWeb was inducted as a premium member of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG).

The induction service took place at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra during the annual general meeting of Advertising Association of Ghana.



Both new executives and members were also sworn into office the same day.



The Advertising Association of Ghana seeks to promote public confidence in the advertising space, as well as, safeguard the common interests of advertisers.



This non-profit organization is funded by member subscriptions.



About ADPU

ADPU is a subsidiary of AfricaWeb which contains GhanaWeb, CamerounWeb, MyNigeria, and TanzaniaWeb.



It offers publisher solutions to Ghanaian publishers.



Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana is poised to work with publishers in the field of content, advertising and technology.







