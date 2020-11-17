AFI Gender Committee elects Elsie Addo Awadzi as Vice Chair of GIFC

Elsie Addo Awadzi is the Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana

The Second Deputy Governor from the Bank of Ghana Elsie Addo Awadzi has been elected as Vice Chair of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion’s (AFI’s) Gender Inclusive Finance Committee (GIFC).

According to a memo on the AFI’s website portal, Deputy Governor Awadzi brings over 24 years of professional experience in Ghana and internationally to the AFI Gender Inclusive Finance Committee, as a legal, governance, and international finance expert.



The AFI however says is excited to welcome and congratulate Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor from the Bank of Ghana, and Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager from Bangladesh Bank, for their appointment as the new Chair and Vice Chair of AFI’s Gender Inclusive Finance Committee (GIFC) respectively.

Read the full memo HERE