AGI applauds government's STEM education initiative

CEO of AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah

Source: MOI (PR Unit)

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has commended the government for the proactive stance in introducing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses in secondary schools across the nation.

CEO of AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah, extended this commendation during the second STEM Promotion Roadshow, held at Abomosu Senior High School in the Eastern Region on Monday, October 2, 2023.



“Government needs to be commended for its forward-thinking approach in introducing STEM courses in secondary schools. This initiative not only equips our youth with essential skills but also positions Ghana to compete in the global landscape of innovation and technology. AGI applauds this commitment to STEM education as a pathway to a brighter future for our nation,” he said



Building on the success of the nationwide STEM Promotion Roadshow launched earlier this year, the second of four earmarked exhibition event in Abomosu focused on illuminating the vast array of career opportunities within STEM.



The event garnered significant attention as it provided students, parents and other relevant stakeholders with valuable insights into the numerous opportunities that STEM education can unlock, showcasing the potential for rewarding and impactful careers.



It witnessed the presence of key figures, including the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, renowned Auto-Technician Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, Regional Education Directors, and other notable dignitaries.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum took the opportunity to announce the government's plans to introduce aviation and aerospace programs in 12 Senior High Schools, scheduled to commence in the upcoming academic year. This strategic move aims to equip Ghanaian students with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the ever-evolving world of STEM disciplines.



"STEM education is the cornerstone of our nation's progress, and by introducing aviation and aerospace programs in our secondary schools, we are paving the way for a brighter future. These initiatives equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of STEM, ensuring they become innovators and leaders in the industries of tomorrow."



Minister Oppong Nkrumah on his part emphasized the critical importance of building a self-sustaining ecosystem for producing and servicing what we produce within the country. He said the government is focused on investing in STEM education in the country and by this investment, government seeks to build an expanded pool of professionals who can build the various things we find all around us.



Madam Adusei, echoed similar sentiments. She encouraged parents to embrace STEM education and consider enrolling their children in STEM-focused schools. She said this will prepare the younger generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future.