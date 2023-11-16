AGI raises concern over dumping of goods

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)

Tema Regional Chairman-Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr. Edward Akwetey, has expressed concern over dumping of goods, a situation he described as worrying.

He said the influx of goods such as beverages, textiles, ice cream, sanitary pads and others are rendering local businesses uncompetitive.



Dr. Akwertey brought this to light during the association’s Tema regional annual general meeting.



“You see a lot of soft and alcoholic drinks, ice cream and textiles on the market, but most of them are from outside the country – leading to job losses, and that is my worry,” he said.



He proposed that special attention be given so local companies can increase their capacity while measures are taken to curb the influx of goods which can be produced locally.



“We have companies like the sanitary pads companies that are capable of producing in excess. They pay taxes on the raw material, but we are now going to reduce or take off taxes for those importing companies. This will lead to job-losses,” Dr. Akwetey lamented.

He said most companies are now living from hand to mouth, which means they are working without profit and unable to pay workers’ salary.



Dr. Akwetey noted that this year has been very challenging for producers so far, due to increases in utility tariffs, depreciation of the cedi, rampant increase in raw material prices and multiplicity of taxes, among others. These factors, he lamented, are preventing companies from operating effectively.



According to him, roads leading to industrial areas in Tema are in a poor state, which is having serious negative effects on their operations.



Chief Executive Officer-AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah, called for more relief for locally produced items – urging government to provide businesses with an environment that enables them to compete with imported goods.