AI can destroy humanity - Ghanaian professor warns

Geopational Science Expert, Prof Bernard Kumi Boateng.png Geopational science expert, Prof Bernard Kumi-Boateng

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: AworGh TV

Advanced artificial intelligence could pose a catastrophic risk to humanity and wipe out entire civilizations.

Geopational science expert, Prof Bernard Kumi-Boateng made the comments during his inaugural lecture at the University of Mines and Technology on the topic “Mapping The Poor In Ghana: A Geospatial Multidimensional Poverty Index Approach”.

According to the UMaT lecturer, Prof. Bernard Kumi Boateng, professor of geomatic engineering at the University of Mines and Technology, AI can eliminate humanity when it eventually becomes more intelligent than us.

Professor Kumi Boateng called for national and global regulations to prevent AI from posing an actual threat to humanity when used for educational, media, business and military purposes.

“AI has the potential to erase humanity. If we do not put measures in place as to how we are deploying and developing them, it will erase humanity”, he told AworGh TV

His inaugural lecture was UMaT’s eighth.

