AMA boss inspects Jamestown Fishing Harbour Project

The fishinh habour project includes dredging about 100,000 cubic meters of Harbour basin

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mohammed Adjei Sowah has paid a working visit to the Jamestown Fishing Harbour Project site to assess the level of work done.

The AMA boss who was in the company of the Metro Coordinating Director, Mr Benjamin Armah and some other officials of the Assembly expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their immense support and collaboration so far and assured the contractors of the Assembly’s support.



He also reiterated the importance of the project to the people of Ga Mashie adding that it would go a long to revive economic activities in the area.



The Project Engineer from the CRCC Harbour and Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited, a Chinese marine engineering company undertaking the construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour, Luo Wei, briefing the team disclosed that actual construction work of the project would begin in June this year.

He assured that, the project would be completed on schedule and appealed to the AMA to help address some challenges being faced to enable the smooth delivery of the project.



The project, which includes dredging about 100,000 cubic meters Harbour basin, construction of hydraulic structures about 1,251 meters, the construction area of management (office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing areas, commercial areas and other production and supporting facilities making up 12644.11 cubic meters had been under construction since August last year and is expected to be completed 30 months.