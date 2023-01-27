AMA to roll-out digital revenue collection system in March

Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to introduce a digitised revenue collection system in March, this year, to rake in more revenue for the Assembly.

The new platform, expected to make payments more convenient, is aimed at checking revenue leakages and reducing alleged corruption while promoting voluntary compliance and a conducive rate paying environment.



Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, disclosed this when she led a team of Assembly members to sensitise traders on the roll-out of new receipts for payment tolls at the markets and lorry parks in the metropolis.



The receipts, to be issued from tomorrow, (Friday, January 27), have holograms for easy identification of which tickets were purchased.



Addressing the media, Mrs Sackey said the AMA was leveraging on the Government’s digitalisation drive to be innovative and increase its internally generated funds, and block all revenue leakages while reducing the human element.



She indicated that about 23 banks have been integrated into the new revenue collection platform to give users the flexibility of payment options.

"Apart from using the banks, ratepayers can equally pay their bills via mobile money on all networks, Quick Response (QR) codes, and a USSD code.”



Prior to the new revenue collection system introduction in March, traders and market women would be registered and given special QR codes to make payments to the Assembly.



She urged the market women and the business community to embrace the innovation to improve the development of the capital city.



Mr Noble Atsu Ahadzie, the Metro Director of Budget, said the AMA was rolling out a detailed stakeholder engagement to ensure availability of information before the commencement of the digital revenue collection system.



The AMA Chief Executive was companied by Mr Alfred Adjei, the Presiding Member and Assemblyman of the Avenor Electoral Area, Mr Muzah Ziyad, the Chairman of the Revenue Sub-Committee and Assemblyman for Amaamo Electoral Area, and Francis Anaba, the Metro Finance Director, among others.