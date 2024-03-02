ATL workers agitate again over management inability to pay salaries

Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL)

Tension brews at Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) as workers escalate their demands for government and Parliamentary intervention amidst persistent salary delays and allegations of mismanagement within the company.

The delayed January salaries were paid about a week ago after publication of workers agitation.



According to sources within ATL, management a few days ago, announced another setback in salary payments, leaving workers dismayed.



The Interim Management Committee of the Local Union relayed the news, stating that February salaries would be delayed until after March 22, 2024, further fueling discontent among the workforce.



During a subsequent meeting between workers and management, the COE, Kofi Boateng allegedly exacerbated tensions with statements insinuating superiority over the workforce, intensifying the already strained relationship between the two parties.



Expressing their frustration, workers issued a final ultimatum to management, demanding the immediate disbursement of February salaries, along with overdue bonus payments from 2021 and tier 2 remittances by the end of March 2024.



“We workers are not asking for anything beyond what we’ve rightfully earned. Yet, this current management seems intent on raising tensions to incite unrest and later blame the workers,” a worker emphasized.

The dire situation has taken a toll on workers’ livelihoods, with reports of wives leaving, rent payments becoming unmanageable, and children unable to attend school due to financial constraints.



In light of the escalating tensions, workers are urgently calling upon authorities, including parliament to intervene and prevent any potential escalation of the situation.



“It’s evident that management’s actions are deliberately causing chaos and threatening the livelihoods of workers,” remarked another worker.



Despite a government injection of GH¢17 million in 2018 to revitalize the company, ATL continues to struggle with financial obligations, including salary payments and bonuses.



Furthermore, workers are dissatisfied with unpaid bonus cash allowances spanning from 2021 to 2023 and management’s failure to remit tier 2 contributions deducted from salaries since 2021.



Workers also queried the sale of high quality iron machinery such as 620+ pieces of pure copper rollers(the weight ranged from 65kg to 79kg) used for printing at the real wax section, hundreds of motors and cylinders as scrubs.

The worker staged a peaceful sit-down strike on Thursday, February 15, 2024, demanding clarity and resolution from management on their grievances above.



Factory manager, Mr. Kenneth Asare refuted the allegations, labeling them as “full of misinformation” during an interview with Starr News.



Following the escalating agitation, Akwamumanhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III visited the company on Monday February 24, 2024.



While admonishing the agitating workers to remain calm, the chief also called on management to address the concerns of the workers to de-escalate the tension.