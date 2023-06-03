Abdul Rabiu's net worth surpasses $8 billion with single-day gain of $501 million

Abdul Samad Rabiu is the second wealthiest man in Nigeria

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Nigerian billionaire businessman and founder of BUA Group, has witnessed a remarkable surge in his net worth, surpassing the $8 billion mark fueled by an impressive single-day gain of $501 million.

Following in the footsteps of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and Nigeria’s wealthiest banker, Jim Ovia, Rabiu’s fortune soared to unprecedented heights in the past 24 hours.



According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the wealth of the world’s top 500 billionaires, Rabiu’s net worth shot up by $501 million within 24 hours, rising from $7.5 billion at the opening of business on May 30 to an impressive $8 billion at the close of the same day.



The Nigerian Exchange experienced a remarkable rally on May 30, with stocks surging by a remarkable N1.5 trillion ($3.2 billion) in a single day.



This surge was primarily driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promising inaugural speech, which unveiled a series of policies designed to address critical issues within the Nigerian economy.



Investors responded favorably to these proposed measures, resulting in a significant increase in the share prices of BUA Cement and BUA Foods—companies owned by Rabiu.

As a consequence of this latest $501 million boost, Rabiu’s year-to-date wealth gains now stand at an impressive $1.53 billion, firmly establishing him as one of the few African billionaires to witness a net worth increase exceeding $1.5 billion this year.



Joining Rabiu in this exclusive league are Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote and South African luxury tycoon Johann Rupert. Dangote’s net worth has skyrocketed by $2.49 billion this year, while Rupert has witnessed a significant increase of $2.27 billion.



