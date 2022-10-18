Abena Amoah appointed Managing Director of GSE

Ms. Abena Amoah, newly appointed Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

The Council of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has appointed Ms. Abena Amoah as Managing Director of the Exchange, with effect from November 24, 2022.

Ms. Amoah will take over from Mr. Ekow Afedzie, the current Managing Director, who will retire from the Exchange on November 23, 2022 after 32 years of stellar and transformational service.



Ms. Amoah, who joined the Exchange as Deputy Managing Director on August 1, 2020, has been in the capital market industry over the past 24 years and is highly respected for her technical knowledge, business acumen, outstanding professionalism and integrity.



Her experience covers stock market listings and trading, mergers and acquisitions advisory; investment research; asset management; private placement of equity, debt and hybrid instruments; large infrastructure project development; business start-ups and incubation; public education on investment and financial matters; and capital markets development.



She has previously worked with the BlackIvy Group LLC; Renaissance Group, where she was CEO of NewWorld Renaissance Securities Ltd. and Head of Investment Banking & Finance in West Africa (ex-Nigeria) for Renaissance Capital; and Strategic African Securities Ltd., where she was Executive Director.

She is an alumna of the University of Ghana Business School. She has also undertaken academic and leadership studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard Business School, and the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.



Ms. Amoah takes over at a time when the Exchange is implementing two major programmes: a 3-year Strategic Plan to transform from a frontier market to an emerging market; and the demutualisation of the Exchange – a strategic transition that will result in a group of related companies, including a limited liability company, to manage market operations; and a company limited by guarantee to undertake public education and other market development activities. Her previous experience and current roles at the Exchange will serve her well in the execution of these programmes.



The Council looks forward to an impactful tenure of office and wishes her well in her new role.