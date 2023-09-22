Aboboyaa borla taxi online app to be unveiled soon - Daniel Frimpong

File photo

The Central Regional Branch of the Ghana Tricycle Association, representing tricycle operators locally known as 'Aboboyaa' has announced the upcoming launch of a digital application aimed at improving waste collection services.

This new application is designed to provide customers with convenient access to on-demand garbage collection services, often referred to as 'borla' taxi.



The association revealed that the application will be available for download on the Google Play Store, making it easily accessible to the public.



Through this App, customers will have the ability to request 'Borla taxi' drivers to pick up their household waste from the comfort of their homes.



The concept is similar to popular ride-sharing applications like Uber and is expected to modernise and streamline the operations of tricycle riders in Ghana.

During the announcement on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, September 22, 2023, Daniel Frimpong, the General Secretary of the Central Regional branch of the association, highlighted the significance of digitising their services, emphasising that it will bring a level of organization and efficiency to the sector.



He urged Ghanaians to embrace the forthcoming application as it aims to better serve their waste disposal needs.



This initiative, he said it's part of the broader efforts to regulate and enhance the operations of tricycle riders in the country.



Mr Frimpong also stressed the importance of members to adhering to the guidelines while operating tricycles, including avoiding major roads such as the motorway, in order to maintain safety and efficiency in their operations.