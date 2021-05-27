Abossey Okai spare parts dealers welcome planned relocation to Afienya

The spare parts have agreed to move to the proposed location

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in Accra have welcomed the decision by the government to relocate the spare parts hub to the outskirts of the country’s capital.

The dealers said they had wished for this relocation but time was not due and, so, are happy the government has now seen the need to relocate them.



Plans are underway for the relocation of all spare parts dealers from Abossey Okai in Accra to Afienya.



According to the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who has initiated a campaign to “Make Accra work again”, the government has identified a land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



The land, he said, is owned by the government and that letters have already been sent to the Lands Commission under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the allocation.



Mr. Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituenc,y was of the hope that deliberations on the land would be finalized by the end of 2021 and hinted that, “we are looking at some 100 to 200 acres in Afienya for the spare parts village”.



Reacting to the development on Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Afia Tagor, Co-Chairman for Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Siaw Ampadu said in Twi that “we support the relocation because it’s been over 20 years now since we thought of the relocation”.

He explained that “about 80% of us do not have a place to urinate. We urinate in containers and dump them in drains”.



“We have about 5,000 shops in Abossey Okai and only a few have toilet facilities. People queue for public toilets in the area.”



Land size



He added that “the minimum land size should be a 200-acre land and the maximum should be a-400 acre land. We want the buildings to be affordable to be able to pay. We want standard shops which contain toilets and restrooms.”



Mr. Siaw Ampadu said, “we proposed Dawhenya and Afienya but we know we are going to Dawhenya because that place will help us.”