About 1.8 million Ghanaians employed in coconut sector - Kwaku Boateng

About 1.8 million Ghanaians have been employed in the coconut sector, the Executive Director of African Coconut Group, Kwaku Boateng, has said.

According to him, this move is to help salvage the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting on September 25, 2023, he said the job creation in the sector was done in conjunction with farmers, nursery operators, processors and exporters.



He stated that if more investment is made in the coconut sector, the industry will be more appealing to Ghanaians to engage in various coconut businesses.



“The Coconut Festival aims to promote investment in the sector, making it more appealing for Ghanaians to engage in various businesses within the coconut industry, ranging from production to manufacturing and export,” Kwaku Boateng told Citi News.



He asserted that harnessing the potential of the coconut sector could address Ghana’s high unemployment rate, stating substantial demand for coconut products both locally and internationally to buttress his claim.



A 2022 report on non-traditional exports indicated that earnings from the coconut sector both fresh and processed coconuts reached 6.3 million dollars and 6 million dollars, respectively.

Also, exports in this category rose to 21.9 million dollars in 2021.



