About 60% of Ghanaians prefer fish to other proteins - Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has noted that about 60% of Ghanaians consume fish to other proteins in the country.

According to her, the consumption per capita in Ghana is pegged at 26 kilogrammes per annum.



Speaking at the National Blue Economy Summit held in Accra, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture said it was important Ghanaians stop polluting the sea as the act has dire consequences on their health and the ability for fisherfolk to have a bounty harvest.



She stated that the laws need to be enforced to deter people from practising illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



"In Ghana, about 60% of the pollution prefers fish to other proteins and meat. The consumption per capita in the country is 26 kilogrammes per annum and so it tells you that we are really a consuming country when it comes to fish," Mavis Hawa Koomson said.

"We need to stop polluting the sea. We need to put in measures and enforce laws to deter people from those illegal activities to be able to recover the depleted fishes and other species in the sea," She stated.



The protection of the sea, Mavis Hawa Koomson said, will prevent fisherfolk from collecting waste; especially plastic waste when they cast their net for fishing.







