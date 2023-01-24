About US$20m invested in Ekumfi fruits and juices so far - Kobbyna Acquaah

An amount of about US$20 million has been pumped into Ekumfi Fruits and Juices, Director of Operations of the company, Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah has said.

He further said about 75 people have been employed to work in the factory with several others working on the farmlands.



These workers, he said, have been trained in various fields, including engineering to expand the production base of the factory.



Mr Acquaah said the company will double its production capacity to meet the demand on both the local and international markets.



He noted that the factory generates 10 tones of juices per hour.



“We have directors' contribution and other interests plus a loan of 10 million dollars. In total, we are talking about close to 20 million dollars but the value as we speak is way up,” he stated.

He stated that Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited will soon penetrate the international market, citing US, UK, and Dubai as their next target market.



In an interview with the media after a tour at Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited, he said, “We are working seriously working at our exports by mid-year. We’ve done all our preparatory works and I’ve shown some of you the documents that we have. We are hitting the US market, we’re hitting the UK market, and as we speak, we are doing one to Dubai and many others but these are the major ones.”



He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to support the fruits manufacturing company and desist from tarnishing the image of the Ghanaian-owned business.



He explained that the negative stories affect the brand as investors look beyond the premium product sitting on the shelves.













ESA/FNOQ