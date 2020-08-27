Business News

Absa Bank Ghana supports Noguchi with GH¢500,000 to help fight coronavirus

Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Limited

Absa Bank Ghana has made a donation of GH¢500,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) to support the institute’s key role in the fighting against COVID-19.

According to Absa Bank, the donation is to support Noguchi, the main COVID-19 testing centre, to increase their testing capacity in order to keep up with daily case reporting and management which is critical to Government’s fighting against the pandemic.



Commenting on the donation, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, indicated that the support is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to help win the fight against COVID-19.



“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society for over a hundred years, we remain committed to the fight against the pandemic and will continue to support those at the forefront so together we can all win,” said Mrs. Osei-Poku.



“We believe that efficient and timely testing is a crucial prerequisite for early detection and treatment. This initiative is therefore to complement the government’s effort against further spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” she added.



In response to Absa Bank’s support, Prof. Abraham K. Anang, Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, expressed the Institute’s appreciation for the kind gesture.

“This donation is timely and will go a long way to enhance the work of the Institute in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. These are not normal times and your thought of our work in this trying moment is very much appreciated,” said Prof. Abraham K. Anang.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, Absa Bank has committed over Gh¢2 million in supporting key health institutions and front line workers.



In April this year, Absa Bank Ghana donated an amount of Gh¢1 million to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund set up by the Government. The donation was towards the procurement of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support increased testing and the protection of frontline health workers.



In collaboration with Genser Energy Ghana and its partners, the bank also made a donation of PPEs, ventilators and other key medical supplies worth $50,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces & the Ashanti Regional Hospital, to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Bank indicated that it remains focused on serving customers in a safe environment while ensuring the health and well-being of customers, employees and their families as well as the general public.

