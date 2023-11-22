Access Bank Ghana receives prestigious SSI Awards for exemplary commitment to sustainability

Head of Corporate Communications and Brands Management, Oluwaseun David-Akindele receiving an award

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Ghana has been adjudged the “Best Company in Promoting Sports Development" and "Project of the Year – Environment” at the legacy edition of the Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

This recognition highlights the Bank's exceptional efforts in fostering grassroots sports and actively committing and participating in the government's tree-planting initiative for environmental sustainability.



Held under the chairmanship of Professor Douglas Boateng, on the theme "Sustainability and the Economy, creating a Balanced Future for All”, the Sustainability & Social Investment Awards seeks to create awareness, encourage companies, CSI/CSR foundations, NGO’s and other implementing agencies in delivering high impact CSI/CSR projects that align with Government’s focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Commenting on the awards, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji emphasized the Bank's commitment to sustainable practices as it aligns with its strategic vision for Africa.



"Our commitment to sustainability is evident in all facets of our operations," Olumide noted. "From strict adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in our lending processes to impactful social investment projects, Access Bank remains dedicated to positively impacting lives and communities. We have over the past two years supported the 48 clubs under the Division One League of The Ghana Football Association, in our bid to promote grassroots sports in Ghana. In addition, the Bank has proven its commitment to greening Ghana by planting over 20,000 seedlings across the country and in locations where the Bank has presence.”

Head of Corporate Communications and Brands Management, Oluwaseun David-Akinde further highlighted the Bank’s recent campaign dubbed ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow,’ as a testament to the Bank's commitment towards the SDGs. “This initiative directly contributes to reducing carbon emissions by transforming tire waste into eco-friendly school sandals for deprived children, supporting SDGs 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and 4 (Quality Education),” Oluwaseun said.



Access Bank Ghana's consistent commitment to sustainability has garnered international and local recognition, including being named the Best CSR Bank in Ghana by Euromoney Awards, World Economic Magazine Awards, and Finance Derivative Awards in 2023. These accolades reflect Access Bank Ghana's continuous pursuit of excellence in sustainable practices and social impact, reinforcing its position as a leader in the banking industry.



