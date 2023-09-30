Access Bank commits to exceptional service delivery ahead of Customer Service Week

Pearl Nkrumah (left) and James Bruce (right)

Source: Access Bank

Access Bank Ghana has launched its “YOUniverse” campaign ahead of Customer Service Week, celebrated globally in the first week of October every year. The YOUniverse campaign will recognize and celebrate Access Bank’s customers for their loyalty and continued trust in the Access brand, acknowledging the significant role customers play in the Bank’s existence and success.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji said Access Bank is positioned to serve both wholesale and retail customers in Ghana, and in countries where the bank has presence.



On the Bank’s contribution to the economy, Olumide said Access Bank has been a catalyst for socio-economic development in Ghana over the years, driving initiatives that impact customers’ lives to enable them to contribute to national and economic development.



"As we continuously demonstrate our affirmation that our customers across all sectors are our ‘YOUniniverse’, we support various sectors of the economy including the SMEs and MSMEs, the biggest contributors to Ghana’s GDP.



Our support for the sector is evident in the number of SMEs impacted. Over the past three years, we have supported over 170,000 SMEs to access finance, build their capacity, and facilitated their access to markets among others and we will keep doing more to support them to succeed”, Olumide said.



Speaking on the rationale behind the ‘YOUniverse’ campaign at a press briefing, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking, Pearl Nkrumah said, Customer Service Week is globally dedicated to recognizing and appreciating customers.

“At Access Bank, we do not only dedicate the first week of October to the celebration... We dedicate the entire month and beyond to appreciating our loyal customers who have stayed with us to help us achieve remarkable growth and success,” Pearl said.



She also explained why the customer is the Bank’s ‘YOUniverse’. “As part of our commitment to reaffirm customers as our ‘YOUninerse’, we have invested in technology that will enhance customers’ feedback, so we serve them better. These include our 24/7 Contact Centre, our Virtual Relationship Management (VRM), Customer Feedback systems, and more.



We continue to offer unique products and services that solve real-life challenges for our customers. This is evident in our solutions toward solving mobility and housing needs, interest-free hire purchases, payday loans, and capacity building for businesses. These have been made possible through strategic partnerships with VW, Toyota, and Uber, among others.



Also speaking on the Bank’s offering for corporate customers, Executive Director for Wholesale Banking, James Bruce, explained that the Bank’s strategy to support niche areas such as the pharmaceutical industry, exporters, distributors, among others, is to ensure they receive superior service and value for their businesses.



“To serve our varied customer base across diverse cultures and languages, Access Bank has specialized desks that are abreast with the nuances of trade among French, German, Chinese, and Lebanese businesses, serving as useful intermediaries for customers to transact smoothly.

In addition, we have a dedicated Wholesale Banking Support Desk to address specific needs of corporate and commercial banking customers to aid in providing quicker support for customers,” James said.



Access Bank has been rated a 5-star bank for outstanding Service Quality and Customer Satisfaction in both Consumer and Business Banking by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana. The Bank also placed best bank on Net Promoter Score for Consumer Banking. It has received many global awards this year including the coveted Best Bank in Ghana award by Euromoney for 2023.



Access Bank remains committed to giving customers more than banking. The Bank has over the years developed a deep understanding of their needs, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial inclusion.