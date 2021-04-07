Accra Sewerage Systems signs MOU to expand its operations

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong sitting next to Phillippe Hardouin

The Accra Sewerage Systems Ghana Ltd. has hinted at plans to expand and upgrade its liquid waste management and treatment plant and use and technologies to treat more liquid waste in Ghana.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ghana and France to begin the expansion work, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has asked the contractor to build and install a robust technology, to help solve the unique composition of liquid waste in the country.



“Issue of Sanitation is a major priority in Ghana, so we must expand and upgrade technologies to meet the increasing need for disposal of liquid waste in the country. As the country is putting in measures to achieve the aim of being the cleanest city in Africa, we need to work hard to achieve this aim, hence our decision to expand and upgrade,” he said.



Dr Agyepong also noted that work on the Kumasi Liquid waste treatment plant is almost complete, and it will soon start serving the needs of the people of the Ashanti region in liquid waste management.



However, similar works in the Western Region, Tema and Tamale have begun, and the capacities to be built will help receive all manner of liquid waste and prevent indiscriminate dumping of wastewater in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of EMO, Phillippe Hardouin stated that the partnership is the first of its kind for a French technology company to partner with Ghana to address waste issues.



Meanwhile, EMO is a French-based environmental technology company that will help increase the plant’s capacity to treat its current input of 2,000 to 3,500 cubic metres of liquid waste per day.



Additional technology will be added to help sieve out solid waste that is normally found in the liquid waste brought to the facility.