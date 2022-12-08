Ad-hoc committee did not find anything against Ofori-Atta – KT Hammond

KT Hammond

A co-chair of the ad-hoc committee, KT Hammond, has stated that the committee set up by Parliament to probe a censure motion against the finance minister did not make any findings.

Presenting the report to parliament on December 8, 2022, he said: “The committee was not able to come out with any findings.”



Also, another co-chair, Dr. Dominic Ayine, noted that the committee had “unassailable evidence” but had to build consensus on the motion.



The Committee presented its report to parliament today after which a debate and secret balloting will be done to decide the fate of the minister.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has asked the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, why he is still so bent on serving the country.



He asked the minister why he feels he is the only person who can do the job when it is clear that the very people who put him at post no longer want him there.

In his comments, Isaac Adongo explained that the job that has been handed to people like the minister is for them to make better the lives of Ghanaians, and not for them to use it as an opportunity to enrich themselves.



He described the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta as a failure.



“We need to ensure that Ghanaians take us seriously and that when we have jobs, it is not to grow our businesses; it is to serve the people, that Ghana becomes the winner.



"Mr. Speaker, if anybody continues under this (sic) that the finance minister should continue to remain in government, then we might as well dissolve parliament and dissolve government, because we are failing the people who voted for us and we are failing the people that we’re supposed to serve,” he said.



