Ada-East District Assembly exceeds 2022 IGF target

Ghana Cedi Noted Cedi Cedi1212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

The Ada-East District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region made GH¢1,396,156.05 in internally generated funds (IGF) in 2022, exceeding an estimated revenue target of GH¢1,274,224.35 for the year.

This makes a difference of GH¢121, 931.70 over 2021, representing over 100 percent of achievement.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive, made this known during an Ordinary Session of the Assembly and said other sources of income also supported its activities.

She said that was achieved through strategic measures the Assembly instituted to improve revenue mobilisation, with steps being taken to sustain the achievement of a higher IGF in the district.

In a recent performance monitoring exercise by the Regional Co-Ordinating Council, the Ada District emerged with 46 out of 50 points, representing 92 per cent, she said.

The Assembly’s planned Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) activities include the construction of mechanised boreholes with water treatment components and water storage facilities at Aninapa and Medie.

The installation of a water treatment component for the Kadjanya Community borehole facility was also underway, Ms Pobee said.

Source: GNA
