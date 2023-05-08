0
Business

Ada Traditional Council warns politicians to stay off Ada-Songor salt mine

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ada Traditional Council has asked political parties to stay off the Ada Songor salt concession.

The message was especially to the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress who according to the chiefs have used influence peddling to instigate the people of Ada against private salt mining firm, Electrochem Ghana Limited.

According to citinewsroom.com, the Mankralo of the Ada Traditional Council, Nene Obichere Agudey III, noted that some stakeholder consultations had taken place while adding that the council was ready to engage further.

“We want to warn all political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay clear of the Ada-Songor lagoon development. We believe the security services are able to speak to issues of breaches if any and maintain law and order and also able to determine whether there have been excesses in their operations,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

Nene Obichere Agudey III added that “our doors are always opened to continue engagement with all well-meaning Ada youth.”

