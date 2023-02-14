0
Menu
Business

Adeiso traders reject 10 and 5 pesewas coins

10 Pesewas Coin The 10 pesewas coin

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Information reaching Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicates that some traders and shop owners in Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region are rejecting the 5 pesewas and 10 pesewas coins as legal tender.

Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported from the scene that the traders gave the coins no value.

To corroborate the story, he attempted to buy some items with the coins in some shops and was nearly assaulted by one of the merchants when he insisted that the coins were still legal.

The coin was part of the redenominated cedi which took effect on July 1, 2007, by the Bank of Ghana under the leadership of Dr Paul Acquah.

Though the coin was issued on statutory authority and is legal tender for any amount, it is not regarded as such in the country, at least on the street.’

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi