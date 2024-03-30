Adequate resources key to anti-corruption fight - Government Statistician

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim is a government statistician

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has said the fight against corruption in the country will continue to be a mirage if the country's institutions are not adequately resourced to enhance the fight.

According to him, the corruption fight is being looked at from only one perspective without adequately exhausting the pull and push factors, including the salary levels of employees.



He was speaking at the 2024 biannual social conference at the University of Education, Winneba.



“The conversation around corruption has been so intense that we look at it from only one side, rather than the resourcefulness of institutions. I am told that at some point, one of our former presidents said the government pretends to be paying public servants and the public servants pretend to be working.



“How resourceful are institutions so that gradually we can get them to move away from this practice?” he asked.



Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, speaking about the country's approach to fighting corruption and how the fight can be enhanced, entreated the academics to influence policies with their research and build data repositories that would make their research relevant to the needs of society.



“The pull and push factors of corruption and building complementary data series, which I talked about, this is the time for us as an academic community to take our different policy documents. Don't evaluate it from a subjective point of view, evaluate it from the statistical target point of view.

"And there are very basic things you can do based on that. Did they have statistical targets in there? The numbers in there, can you associate with the numbers in there based on data that sits with your university, data that sits in other national statistical spaces? Were those targets realistic? Were we able to achieve those targets?” he added.



ID/AE



