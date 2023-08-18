Adhere to the mining regulations – Deputy Lands Minister charges Akroma Gold Mining Company

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, George Mireku Duker, on Friday, 18th August 2023 embarked on a working visit at Akroma Gold Mining Company in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The visit by the Deputy Minister was among other things aimed at familiarizing himself with the operations of the company and identifying areas where improvement is necessary.



During the tour, Hon. Mireku Duker spotted a number of infractions that requires immediate attention and directed the management of the company to take immediate steps to address the issues.



He emphasized the need for the company to embark on developmental projects in the communities to improve relations between them and the host communities, Whiles touching on Local content representation in the company.



He reiterated the need for mining companies in the country to increase the number of Ghanaian staff in their human resource base in line with the relevant regulations.

He gave them 90 days to address the various infractions, indicating his readiness to impose sanctions on the company if they fail to adhere to the directives.



The Deputy Minister also called on them to take steps to improve its relationship with the Municipal Assembly as they are a key stakeholders in the Mineral right administration, and assured them of the Ministry’s support to addressing issues of illegal Mining in their concession.



The Mines Manager of Akroma Gold Company limited, Mr. Samuel Teye Agyemang, assured the Deputy Minister that concerns raised will be addressed expeditiously and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to the development of the various communities within its operational area.