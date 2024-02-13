Admit L.I restricting food imports into Ghana – Akoto Afriyie

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

A former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is urging Parliament to as a matter of urgency, admit the Legislative Instrument restricting food imports into the country.

He wants the legislature to critically reconsider the L.I introduced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, K. T. Hammond to restrict 22 items including 12 food products, but this was rejected by the lawmakers.



According to Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Parliament must prioritize the protection of local farmers and industries on their agenda by admitting the LI.



The absence of an LI. restricting food imports into Ghana, he noted, is impacting negatively on local farmers, especially, poultry, rice, and palm oil farmers.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto said ongoing protests in parts of Europe, especially, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland where farmers are complaining against their governments for rising fertilizer prices and declining farm incomes should spur Parliament to swiftly act to protect the interest of local farmers.



Dr Afriyie Akoto made this observation when he was addressing the public on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as the Distinguished Guest Speaker at the launch of the 70th Anniversary Celebration of the Faculty of Agriculture, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).