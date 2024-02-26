Adongo to speak on Ghana's economic mess at UPSA

Isaac Adongo is Bolgatanga Central MP

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo is expected to speak on Ghana’s economy at a lecture organised by Coalition For Restoration (CFR). A similar program scheduled for Val’s Day at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, CIM was cancelled following the withdrawal of permission for the usage of the venue by management.

The CRF in a statement disclosed that the overwhelming demand for the lecture to come off compelled it to secure another venue, the UPSA auditorium for Mr. Adongo to speak.



The Bolgatanga Central MP is expected to speak on the topic; "Ghana’s Economic Mess: Victim of Irresponsible Economic Governance".



According to the statement from CFR, the lecture which comes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 1:00 pm is expected to diagnose Ghana’s economic problems and proffer solutions for the way forward.

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his address to the country outlined a 70-point vision with a promise to scrap taxes such as E-Levy, Emissions Levy, and Betting Tax among others. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia further promised to work with only 50 ministers among other reforms.



The health of Ghana’s economy is also expected to feature prominently President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s address to parliament on the state of the nation tomorrow.



The ranking member of the Finance Committee Isaac Adongo according to the organisers of the Lecture will at the event touch on every aspect of the country’s economy come Wednesday which incidentally is a day after the President’s address.