Adopting green technology methods to enhance Ghana’s construction space – Housing expert

The Products Executive at Dophil Roofing Systems, Bernard Mensah Adelashie, has underscored the importance of adopting green technology methods in Ghana’s construction space.

According to him, the adoption of products made especially from plastic waste materials is rather cost-effective and energy efficient for the construction industry.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the Ghana Green Building Summit in Accra, Bernard Adelashie said using tiles, especially made from plastic waste, can reduce the negative impact that some real estate projects have on the environment, while conserving natural resources.



“We have identified that plastic is a menace in Ghana and a high quantity of our plastic waste goes down the drains or even into the water bodies and as a company with innovation, we decided that we want to transform this to provide one of the best roofing systems for homes, companies, individuals and organisations," he noted.



“There are many benefits of using modern technology to enhance Ghana’s construction sector. For instance, the roofing tiles developed are eco-friendly and have strong water resistant because, in Ghana, we have very harsh weather conditions,” Mr Adelashie said.



The annual Green Building Summit focuses on engaging stakeholders to deliberate opportunities, challenges, and solutions for Ghana's green-built environment.



The aim of the summit is to reduce the negative impact of real estate projects on the environment, while conserving natural resources.

















