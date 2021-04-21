0
Advisory firm Konfidants to hold AfCFTA dialogue today

Konfidants Dialogue On Afcta 610x400 The Africa tread focused dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook

Wed, 21 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Guardian

International advisory firm, Konfidants, has announced it is going to hold a dialogue on Ghana’s competitive potential in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Wednesday 21st April at 2 pm.

This is in line with a report put together by Konfidants, dubbed: “Ghana’s competitive potential in the AfCFTA; A country competitiveness and opportunity assessment report”.

The panellists include Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, a Senior Technical Advisor at the National AfCFTA Coordination Office; Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation, Nana Osei-Bonsu, among others.

The event will be moderated by Citi Breakfast Show host, Benard Avle.

There will also be a presentation by Michael Kottoh, a managing partner at Konfidants.

The dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook.



