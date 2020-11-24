AfDB appoints Fasika as Country Manager for Ghana

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Ms Eyerusalem Fasika as Country Manager designated for Ghana.

Ms Fasika, an Ethiopian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2009.



She is currently Country Program Officer and Acting Country Manager for the Malawi Country Office.



Since joining the Bank, she has served as Principal Country Program Officer, Malawi Country Office (2009-2013 & 2018 to date), and in a similar capacity for the Zimbabwe Country Office (2013-2018).

Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Ms Fasika worked at the World Bank in Ethiopia as a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist (2004-2009), Research Analyst (1996- 2002).



At the World Bank, Eyerusalem focused on monitoring and evaluation, project supervision, portfolio review, public finance, country dialogue and aid coordination. While in Ethiopia, she also provided cross-country support to Sudan in project management.



Ms Fasika holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, with a focus on International Finance and Development, from New York University (2004), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Southeastern University, USA (1993).