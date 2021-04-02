Affordable Housing: Minister lauds state housing for contribution

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has lauded the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) for ensuring the progress of government’s affordable housing project.

This was disclosed when the Minister paid a working visit to the company yesterday.



The Minister also commissioned a newly constructed apartment block at North Kaneshie and inspected other housing projects undertaken by the SHC at Adenta.



In his remarks, he stated that being a strategic partner in the government’s quest to provide safe, convenient, and affordable housing to all Ghanaians, the SHC has played a vital role in the realization of this vision.



Asenso-Boakye assured the SHC of the ministry’s support and commitment in the dispensation of its duties.



He stressed the need for continued collaboration that will eventually afford Ghanaians living homes with the comfortability they deserve.

Meanwhile, the Minister also cited poor maintenance culture as one of the major contributing factors to dilapidated conditions of government bungalows.



He made these observations during his visit to some government bungalows and flats occupied mainly by teachers, nurses, civil servants and other public sector workers at Airport, Roman Ridge, Cantonments and Laterbiokoshie (Nkrumah Flats) to assess their conditions here in Accra.



The Minister said, hitherto, renovation works on these bungalows had been done by the Public Works Department (PWD) but stressed the need for restructuring within the PWD.



He also hinted that the ministry will engage the Finance Ministry for possible retention of part of the Ministry’s internally generated funds, which will go into maintaining the various government projects and bungalows.