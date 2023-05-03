12
Menu
Business

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club build model aeroplane

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Aeroplane The students say they are ready to change the future of Ghana

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region who built and flew a brand new airplane say they have in stock other life-changing inventions but lack the financial muscles to work on them.

According to the female students, they are ready to change the future of Ghana with the creation of innovative and creative inventions but need financial assistance from the business community.

They said this during an interview with Prince Ade, (D. O. K Cash) on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon Political show Dwabrem on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

One of the tutors who led the students to build the aeroplane, Mr. Bismark Owusu, said the engineering club has created a modern watercraft that can detect missing humans in the sea.

He noted that, the watercraft which has a sensor can also detect minerals and other important materials depending on the settings.

He explained that financial constraint has now become a major standing block in their creations.

He called on all meaningful Ghanaians and the cooperate world to support the students to make their inventions a reality.

Background

The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in April 2023, designed and flew a jet aircraft as part of their project work in the school.

This is the maiden flight for a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft made by Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club and was led by Mr. Daniel Opoku (OMEGA), Project Coordinator with Mr. Alex Duodu, Mr. Bismark Owusu and Mr. Ferdinand Sam as Project Engineers.

Video of the project has since gone viral following a publication by Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 on their prime-time afternoon political show "Dwabrem", hosted by Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash).

In the viral video, the team took the aircraft to the field to test-fly it, and to the astonishment of other students present, the plane flew at a very high altitude without any problem.

The project has since caught the attention of millions of Ghanaians with many calling on the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to support the students to do more.

Watch the airplane built by the school

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law