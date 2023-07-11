1
Afram Plains, Tuobodom, other 5 areas government will focus on commercial tomato farming

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

To curb the recurring shortage of tomatoes that plagues the country, the government is focusing on commercial tomato farming.

Already, there are some areas that are fertile for the production of tomatoes and GhanaWeb Business in this article will list these areas.

But according to the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, farmers in these areas [listed below] need to be given the necessary support to expand their production.

Making this known on GhanaWeb TV's The Low Down programme, Mr Addo said, the government's intervention will focus on commercial farming.

"We haven't given them [farmers] the necessary support so that people will expand from their 2 acres, 3 acres farm to 5, 10 acres. That's why the emphasis will be on commercial farming," he said.

He added that "We still have enclaves where they grow tomatoes. On the Asutsuare road, that enclave, they grow a lot of tomatoes. We are doing a lot of greenhouse tomatoes there..."

He assured Ghanaians of a boom in tomatoes on the market soon.

Below are the areas government will focus on for commercial tomato farming;

- Asutsuare

- Sogakope

- Akumadan

- Bawjiase

- Dawhenya

- Tuobodom

- Afram Plains

ESA/NOQ

Watch The Lowdown show below;



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



