Africa Data Centres, DFC sign MoU to build US$50 million data centre in Ghana

The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) of the USA has earmarked a $300 million investment which would go towards to the establishment of data centres in Africa with Ghana being one of the locations.

The Africa Data Centres (ADC) project forms part of efforts by the US government in supporting Ghana’s digital transformation and government’s digitalization agenda.



Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ADC, Cassava Technologies and DFC in Accra on October 12, Chief Executive Officer of DFC, Scott Nathan said establishment of the data centre in Ghana will create critical hubs for safe, secure and trusted ICT networks and infrastructure.



He shared that the data centres will primarily be located in Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya.



“Data centres can help attract data-driven companies looking for a foothold or to expand their operations in growing African economies. Markets with trusted technology and dependable data storage are magnets for businesses that create jobs and opportunity,” Nathan said.



“When the data centre becomes operational, it will help enable development and economic growth here in Accra, for communities, across the country and in the wider region of Africa,” he added.

Scott Nathan further emphasized the importance of safe, secure and open information technology networks which serves as critical foundation for development of any vibrant and innovative economy.



“They are a vital part of the infrastructure that allows a dynamic private sector to grow and thrive,” the DFC CEO concluded.



Chief Financial Officer of Africa Data Centres, Finhai Munzara on his part said the project will leverage up to 15 percent or US$50 million for the data centre in Ghana to further support government's agenda to harness the potential of the country's technology industry.



“We have secured a site in Ghana within the Trade Fair which is also around the landing stations. We know from internet statistics that Ghana is becoming a hub for internet connectivity and we are seeing today that Ghana is using 20 percent of the West Africa regions internet and we believe that will continue to grow further upwards”.



US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer reiterated her government's commitment to supporting Ghana's digital transformation efforts which is in line with the recent visit to Ghana by the U.S Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Ghana is harnessing the potential of the digital economy and we applaud its vision and commitment to building a strong digital ecosystem," Ambassador Palmer noted.



Meanwhile, the MoU reaffirms their shared commitment to strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in Africa.



It also allows ADC to leverage a part of its existing DFC financing commitment of US$300 million to construct a first-of-its-kind data centre in Ghana.



