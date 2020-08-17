Business News

Africa better placed to achieve Agenda 2063 with AfCFTA - Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will put Africa on a good foot in the quest to achieving Agenda 2063.

The Minister, in her opening remarks at the handing over of the AfCFTA secretariat to the African Union Commission Monday, August 17, underscored the importance of the AfCFTA to the development of Africa.



“This day ushers us onto the right stage to rapidly move towards achieving the other related flagship projects of Agenda 2063,” she said.



The Agenda 2063 is a set of initiatives proposed and currently under implementation by the African Union.



It was adopted on 31 January 2015 at the 24th Ordinary Assembly of the Heads of State and Governments of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Notable amongst the goals of the agenda are economic development, including the eradication of poverty within one generation, and political integration.



“The Africa We Want has a shared framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development over the next 50 years. Agenda 2063 underscored the AfCFTA as one of the African Union’s flagship projects,” Ghana’s Foreign Minister said.



She promised the support of her ministry and the government of Ghana for the agreement.



“On this note, I wish to assure Your Excellency, Wamkele Mene, first Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, of the support of the Government of Ghana and, in particular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in the operationalisation of this African project for Africa’s development.”

