Africa can leapfrog into a sustainable energy future – Energy Minister

Business
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
The Energy minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that Africa can leapfrog into a sustainable energy future.
According to him, Africa, with its abundant natural resources and burgeoning population, has a unique opportunity to harness energy technologies.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was speaking at the Africa Energy Technology Conference taking place in Accra, Ghana.
The minister was of the view that a just energy transition, demands a holistic approach that integrates energy policy with broader development objectives, including poverty alleviation, job creation, and environmental sustainability.
