Africa has the potential to feed 9 billion people in the world by 2050 - Wamkele Mene

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Wamkele Mene

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has said projections made by the Africa Food Summit show that the continent has the potential to be self-sufficient and feed 9 billion people in the world by 2050.

He said this can be possible if Africa unlocks its agricultural potential and engage in intra-Africa trade.



Mr Mene further said Africa needs to connect smallholder farmers into the agricultural value chain to accelerate growth in local economies.



This, the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area said, will subsequently lead to the creation of jobs for the youth.



Speaking at the 7th African Leadership Forum in Accra on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Wamkele Mene highlighted the need for Africa to take away all trade barriers for the free flow of goods and services across the continent.



“According to the Africa Food Summit (January 2023), Africa has the potential to feed 9 billion people in the world by 2050, far more than the current world population. Africa can, therefore, provide for Africa, with self-sustaining food supplies, fully unlocking its agricultural potential to help feed the world and this task is not beyond us,” he said.





“There is, therefore, an imperative need to accelerate agricultural production to reduce the food import bills, revive the rural economies, slow down rural to urban migration, expand foreign exchange earnings and create jobs, especially for young Africans and women,” Mr Mene stated.



The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area called on African leaders to increase investment in agro-processing and promote climate-resilient agriculture.



He was speaking on the theme: “Promoting intra-Africa trade to unlock agricultural potential in Africa".



ESA/FNOQ