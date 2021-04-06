Africa needs US$12 billion for vaccines to halt coronavirus spread - World Bank

World Bank estimates Africa needs $12 to beat COVID-19

According to an estimate based on a report by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Africa will need about US$12 billion to both procure and distribute sufficient numbers of COVID-19 vaccines to attain adequate protection against the virus that would see an end to the compounded devastating effects of the pandemic on the continent.

The report argues for a further extension of the Group of 20’s debt service moratorium through to the year’s end -- noting in particular, the continued high liquidity needs of developing countries and their deteriorating debt sustainability outlooks.



In addition, it states that the estimated financial sum the African continent will need to curb coronavirus transmission is about the same as the total amount of official debt service payments already deferred by 45 of the most economically challenged nations participating in the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).





Nevertheless, according to the World Bank’s latest biannual economic analysis for Sub-Saharan Africa, economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have contracted by 2.0% in 2020 -- closer to the lower bound of the forecast in April 2020.The analysis also finds that prospects for recovery are strengthening amid actions to contain new waves of the pandemic and speed up vaccine rollouts.The document also shows that African countries are not wasting the opportunity from the COVID-19 crisis as they are increasingly adopting digital technologies to boost productivity in current jobs and increase employment opportunities -- particularly for women and youth.

To unlock the full benefits of a digital economy, the report recommends policies that accompany investments in digital infrastructure -- such as a regulatory framework that fosters competition and innovation in telecommunications, provision of reliable and affordable electricity, investment in education and upgrading the skills of informal workers.





