AfricaWeb's Deputy Commercial Manager recognised as Vlisco brand influencer

Eric Vlidzo is AfricaWeb's Deputy Commercial Manager

African wax print specialist Vlisco has announced Eric Vlidzo, AfricaWeb's Deputy Commercial Manager as a Vlisco Ghana influencer for 2021.

This partnership, Vlisco says is a lead example of how the brand is pioneering a new way of engaging positive role models.



Reacting to this honourable stride, Mr. Vlidzo expressed excitement at the prospects of working with the Vlisco brand.



"I feel honoured and humbled with the recognition by the Vlisco Ghana team and I want to say a big thank you to them. I also thank the brand Ghanaweb and AfricaWeb for giving me the opportunity for people to notice me”.



He added that the Vlisco Ghana influencer deal will urge him to “work harder. People out there are watching my footsteps, clients are appreciating so definitely it inspires me to climb higher”.



“Indeed, I have come this far by grace and I would like to thank God for helping me to achieve this great milestone,” Mr. Vlidzo remarked.

Commenting on the appointment Stephen Badu, Marketing Director of Vlisco Ghana, said, “We’re excited to have Eric, a great achiever and a positive role model for men on board as a Vlisco Ghana influencer for 2021.



He further applauded his trailblazing corporate experience in the field of commercial marketing.



Mr. Vlidzo joined AfricaWeb Holding, the parent company of GhanaWeb in 2014 as a sales executive and rose to become a Senior Sales Executive. He acted in the capacity of Head of Sales and Marketing in 2018 before becoming the Deputy Commercial Manager in 2021.



In 2019, he was nominated among the top 50 most influential marketers in Ghana.



Eric Vlidzo was also adjudged the Digital Media Sales & Marketing Man of the Year at the maiden edition of Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards (GSBCA) in 2020.