African based Fintech Startup FIDO rebrands, launches new app

Staff and executives of FIDO in a photo collage

Source: FIDO

Fido, the leading fintech company whose mission is to empower individuals and entrepreneurs to capture opportunities in Africa has launched Fido Score, the first transparent digital financial identity, and announced its new branding.

After serving +450k customers and disbursing more than 2 million loans, Fido launched its new app, packed with new features and boasting a bold new pink look. The new Fido App is faster, easier to use, and more secure. Customers will continue benefiting from instant access to cash, to start a business, pay tuition, or simply handle whatever life throws their way.



Fido Score, the latest innovation, shifts power back to the people by empowering them to build and maintain a digital financial track record. Based on this score, personalized offers are matched to customers’ needs and abilities. Fido Score also educates customers on actions they can take to improve their score thereby unlocking improved offerings.



As the Fido product ecosystem evolves, so does the Fido brand. “The black and yellow colors that served us for many years made room for a vibrant, bold, color palette with pink at its core. We’ve also created a new logo, imagery, and communication style that reflects our corporate personality: young, bold, and transparent” said Alon Eitan, Fido’s CEO.



"We’re on a mission to empower individuals and entrepreneurs to take charge of their future. Fido Score is an important step towards that. Now our customers can create their own digital financial identity, and reap the benefits of being visible to the financial system”, he added.



Getting the New Fido App is straightforward. Just download the Fido App from the Google Play Store, register your details to create your account, and follow all the needed guidelines to apply for your first loan successfully. Your Fido Score feature will be calculated after completing your first loan and with every action you take on the Fido app.



Fraud disclaimer:

You can only get Fido Loans through the Fido App on Google Play Store.



Fido will never ask you for money before giving you a loan.



Fido does not have any agents.



The Fido facebook page is verified with a blue checkmark.



If you’re in doubt, reach out to Fido support.



