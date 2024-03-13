African policymakers must prioritise pressing energy needs for sustainable development - AETC

Founder and President of the Africa Energy Technology Conference, Emelia Akumah, has called on the continent’s policymakers to make conversations regarding the future of energy a top priority.

According to her, this will help in propelling Africa’s aim to become the front-runner in innovative technologies.



Speaking at the maiden AETC held in Accra, Akumah said “We are not merely here discussing the future of energy. We are here shaping but let’s say it’s no mistake for our rhetoric. It’s a call to action. Africa aims to be a leader in developing and adopting cutting-edge technologies such as renewable resources, energy storage, solutions, and smart grid systems.”



The ATEC boss again highlighted the need for Africa to position itself to catch up with cutting-edge technologies that can assist and solve issues facing the continent.



She also asserted that integrating energy policies that support sustainability and align with global goals is one way to achieve this.



“We must recognize the importance of emerging technologies in confronting the challenges that have long played our continent. This involves investing in research, development and deployment of innovative technologies, the address of the continent’s energy needs while minimizing the environmental impact.”

She added, “Africa seeks to integrate energy policies that promote a sustainable, efficient, and inclusive continent. This involves aligning national and regional energy policies with global goals as per the agreement on climate change under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



Policy integration, she further explained, also entails addressing social, economic and environmental considerations in the energy decision-making process.



“We urge all policymakers to prioritise policies that address pressing energy needs for our population while simultaneously shaping a future that favours prosperity.”



Watch the video below:



