Afriwave Telecom founder, David Poku wins top 20 Tech Leaders Award at 12th GITTA Awards

Afriwave Telecom founder, David Poku

Source: SPONSORED

Ghana’s only telecoms industry Interconnect Clearinghouse (ICH), Afriwave Telecom and its founder, David Poku walked away with laurels at the 12th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

The company was adjudged the “Interconnect Clearinghouse Provider of the Year”, while its founder, David Poku also picked an award for being one of the “Top 20 Telecom Personalities” in the country.



Mr. David Poku, Founder and Chairman of Afriwave Telecom has a strong background in management and telecommunications. He has been involved in the telecom industry for the last 25 years and has used his vast experience in the industry to help Afriwave diversify into the telecom industry. He maintains and develops the vision of Afriwave Telecom and oversees the implementation of policies. He seeks to protect Afriwave’s image and provides the leadership that ensures that Afriwave Telecom performs to achieve its strategic goals.



Currently, the ICH has fully connected to all the telecommunication providers in Ghana, namely (AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone) and now carries all interconnect voice traffic in the country.



Speaking on the award, Mr. David Poku said he is glad Afriwave Telecom has been recognized for the quality of service it is providing in the telecom ecosystem and much happier Afriwave has come to sanitize the telecom industry by way of interconnecting.





Mr. Poku congratulated all the award winners and encouraged them to do more for the betterment of Ghana’s telecom industry. Afriwave Telecom as a wholly Ghanaian company will also do more to improve interconnection in Ghana and beyond.



The founder, David Poku has been the strategic force behind the steady progress of the Afriwave Telecom, which is fast emerging into a major force in the continent's technology space.



Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) this year was under the theme; “Celebrating and Promoting Excellence in the Tech Industry”.



GITTA creates a strategic platform to recognized, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives driving the Ghana private and public sectors with a vision of setting a benchmark to the sub region’s wave of development in ICT.