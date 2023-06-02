Agility Logistics Parks helping to address inefficiencies in Ghana's supply chain - GIPC

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, has said the inefficiencies fraught the logistics industry in Ghana are gradually being eradicated with the help of Agility Logistics Parks.

He said Agility Logistics Parks is resolving the bottleneck challenges in the logistics supply chain.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of GIPC CEO's Breakfast meeting held in Accra, Mr Amoateng Afriyie said, the company was offering warehousing services to both individuals and businesses who want to invest in Ghana.



He noted that the move was in line with GIPC's mandate to mobilize inward investments in the country.



"As part of GIPC's flagship CEOs breakfast series which we do on a quarterly basis that we focus the subject matters on industry issues that are impeding the work of the public and private sector...," he said.



"We had the support of one of our anchor partners - Agility Logistics Parks and we are here today at their site. Agility really is helping Ghana to transform the inefficiencies in the supply chain by offering warehouse capabilities to companies who want to do business in Ghana," Mr Amoateng stated.

The logistics company delivers essential infrastructure and helps companies reduce capital costs.



Watch the video below;











