Agric Minister engages AfDB team on food security measures

Source: MoFA

As part of ongoing efforts to engage relevant stakeholders to reach a clear purpose, aimed at achieving accepted outcomes in the Agric sector, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong on Friday, April, 28,2023 hosted a Mission Team from AfDB led by country programme Officer, Eyerusalem Fasika.

The team used the opportunity to brief the new Minister on a draft Ghana Agriculture Sector Dialogue Mission on Post-Darkar 2 Summit on Feed Africa.



At the action-driven Dakar 2 Summit, Heads of State met to mobilize and align government resources, development partners and private sector financing to unleash Africa’s food production potential.



The AfDB reassured the Ministry of its support ,towards the realization of a compact that will translate into the food security needs of Ghana.

At the meeting, the Minister indicated that stakeholder/consultative workshops were being held by his outfit to share and discuss new pathways being charted by the Ministry to effectively harness the potential of the food and agricultural sector.



He explained that the move was to ensure a sustainable national food security, self-sufficiency in the production of commodities, and thriving agri-business, aimed at reducing the high import bills.



Dr Acheampong went on to emphasize that “MoFA is repositioning to take charge and chart the way forward for Ghanaian Agriculture. Ultimately it is the core mandate of MoFA to harmonize the sector towards achieving a common objective.