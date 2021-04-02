Agric department encourages purchase of locally produced foods

The Rice Bazaar was in Birim Central Municipal

Birim Central Municipal Department of Agriculture under the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme has organised local rice food bazaar in Akim Oda to demystify the myth surrounding the consumption of local food.

The MAG programme, which commenced in 2017, aims at ensuring a more modern, equitable and sustainable agricultural sector that contributes to food and nutritional security.



The Rice Bazaar, fruits and Vegetable Fair was on the theme; "Promoting the consumption of locally produced agricultural commodities."



Mr Isaac Mann the Birim Central Municipal Director for Agriculture Department explained how the economic activity of the country could be stagnated and regressed if "we do not encourage high market demand on local agricultural commodities."



He said importation of foods into a country represented an outflow of funds from that country and the devaluation of its currency.

This, he urged Ghanaians to purchase local market produce to stimulate consumer spending and contribute to economic growth.



At the Rice Bazaar, three varieties of rice-Legon one, Agra rice and an imported rice brand, were used to prepare five dishes-Jollof rice, Rice balls, plain rice, Waakye, and Fried rice.



Drinks were also prepared with the three varieties of rice.



Madam Victoria Adu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), was among several participants who tasted the foods and urged Ghanaians to purchase more local rice and other locally produced foods.