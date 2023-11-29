Agric interventions to herald transformative change - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated government’s commitment to transformative change in the agricultural sector through targeted investments.

The Minister made these remarks at “AGRIFEST 2023”, a five-day agricultural festival to usher in the 2023 National Farmers Day.



Minister Ofori-Atta shared that these targeted investments are a key component of the government's broader agenda for economic growth.



"Deliberate investments in agriculture will be the cornerstone of our efforts to transform the sector," stated Minister Ofori-Atta. "We recognize the pivotal role agriculture plays in our economy, and by being intentional in channeling resources, we aim to bring about lasting positive change."



The Finance Minister highlighted policies including the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II, as pivotal to government's efforts to support farmers.



He expressed confidence that these measures would significantly boost local productive capacity, reduce dependence on imports, and alleviate pressure on the local currency.

"Through policies like the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II, we aim to provide the needed support to farmers, empowering them to increase their yields and contribute to our vision of food self-sufficiency," Ofori-Atta stated.



The event, which is being held within the Ministries enclave, showcases various agricultural products, services and equipment.



Ken Ofori-Atta joined Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong to tour the exhibition stands and displays on Tuesday 28th November, 2023. Altogether, 145 companies and organizations are participating in the festival.



Displays include plant seedlings, farm produce such as yam, tomatoes, maize, local rice, plantain, banana, livestock, cocoa products, assorted plants, as well as tractors, weeding and irrigation equipment.



MA