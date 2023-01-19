Agro Kings partners with GIZ to train women in agriculture mechanisation, tractor operation and farm management

Graduates from the First Women in Agriculture Mechanisation Training

Source: Agro Kings Ltd

Agro Kings Ltd, a leading Ghanaian agricultural company, in partnership with The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) through the Sustainable Employment through Agribusiness (AgriBiz) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) is reorganizing fully funded women in agriculture mechanization training programme.

This is in line with Agro Kings’ priority to support women and the youth in agriculture. The programme, which is targeted at training young women in the operation and maintenance of machines, specifically farm machinery, was launched in August 2021 receiving over 600 applications.



All 12 participants who attended the training programme received internship offers in diverse sectors with two of these trainees who have been employed and promoted to serve as the Mechanisation Lead and Farm Administrative Lead at Agro Kings Farms respectively.



The programme will run for four weeks at Agro Kings Farm with a mandatory three-month internship after the intensive training. It will aim to bridge the skills gaps among youth, especially women.



The African Centre for Economic Transformation cited a study that showed that Ghana's 46.7% female workforce has skills gaps as a possible barrier to employment in the future world of work in Ghana. Also, the rapid increase in unemployment rates further buttresses the need for support for more young ladies in agriculture.

This second edition will include adequate soft skills training which will enable the young women to build a holistic, value-driven, and successful career in Agriculture. The course will cover topics including health and safety management in agricultural machinery (tractor and heavy-duty machines) operations, drone piloting and basic Excel, record keeping, task management, and budgeting.



Trainees at the end of the training are expected to acquire the necessary knowledge and practical skills to manage, operate and maintain tractors and their related equipment.



To be eligible, applicants must be women between the ages of 18 and 35 who possess basic literacy and numeracy skills. Participants must demonstrate a desire for agriculture and must be willing to work on the farm. Interested applicants must register by 22nd January 2023 by contacting Agro Kings Limited at 0. Participants recruited are expected to report on 4th February 2023 for training to begin on 4th March 2023.